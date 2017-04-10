ISIL Now Controls only 7% of Iraq: Wh...

ISIL Now Controls only 7% of Iraq: What will its Defeat Mean for the Country?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Juan Cole

The west has treated ISIL as enemy number one while local actors see it as a sideshow in a political arena stretching from the Mediterranean to Iran. What does the defeat of ISIL in Mosul mean for Iraq? NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Juan Cole.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Tue Grieving prostitutes 11
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,630
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr 8 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr 7 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr 7 Treana Trump 46
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... Apr 6 CodeTalker 8
News Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher... Apr 4 Advents 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,914 • Total comments across all topics: 280,266,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC