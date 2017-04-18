IS Official Linked to Istanbul Nightclub Attack Killed in Syria, US Says
Turkish police stand guard outside the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 1, 2017. An Islamic State terrorist tied to the deadly New Year's Eve attack on an Istanbul nightclub was killed this month by U.S. ground forces in Syria, U.S. military officials said Friday.
