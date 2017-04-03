IS conflict: Civilians killed in atta...

IS conflict: Civilians killed in attack Iraq's Tikrit

At least 26 people have been killed and 40 wounded in an attack by Islamic State militants in the Iraqi city of Tikrit, medical sources say.

