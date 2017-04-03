Is an increasingly powerful Iran tryi...

Is an increasingly powerful Iran trying to make northern Iraq part of its 'Shi'a crescent'?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

With each round of fighting, Iran seems to grow stronger, as it has in Syria and Lebanon, with its proxies or affiliates becoming part of the government. POSTERS ACROSS northern Iraq celebrate Shia religious figures; many see them as symbols of Iranian influence stretching across the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) 3 hr Just Slim 276,630
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... 5 hr Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Fri Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Fri Treana Trump 46
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... Thu CodeTalker 8
News Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher... Apr 4 Advents 3
News Kushner arrives in Iraq with Joint Chiefs chair... Apr 3 He Named Me Black... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,193 • Total comments across all topics: 280,148,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC