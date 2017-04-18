Iraq's Shi'ite ruling coalition oppos...

Iraq's Shi'ite ruling coalition opposes Kurds' independence referendum

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Iraq's Shi'ite ruling coalition would oppose Kurdish plans to hold a referendum on independence after the defeat of Islamic State, its president, Ammar al-Hakim, has said. Speaking to Reuters in an interview in Cairo, Hakim advised the Kurds against any unilateral move to annex a disputed oil-rich region which they had gained during the war against the jihadists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 11
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,629
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr 8 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr 7 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr 7 Treana Trump 46
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... Apr 6 CodeTalker 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,211 • Total comments across all topics: 280,455,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC