Iraqi state-run TV says ISIS second-in-commnand has been killed

Ayad al-Jumaili, the man believed to be the deputy of Islamic State's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been killed, Iraqi State TV said on Saturday, citing Iraq's military intelligence.

