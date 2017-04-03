Iraqi Shiite Cleric Says Russia, Amer...

Iraqi Shiite Cleric Says Russia, America and Assad Should All Get Out of Syria

Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr on Saturday issued a broadside demanding that Russia and the United States withdraw from Syria and that strongman Bashar al-Assad resign as president. Al-Sadr's stand against al-Assad is unusual among Shiite movements.

Chicago, IL

