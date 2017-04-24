Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces launch operation southwest of Mosul
Backed by the Iraqi air force, the Popular Mobilization Forces - an umbrella organization for Iraqi paramilitaries - launched an offensive this week southwest of Mosul in Nineveh Province to capture territory from the Islamic State. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has embedded operatives in the PMF and supports a number of its component militias.
