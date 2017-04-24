Iraqi paramilitaries have cut off mor...

Iraqi paramilitaries have cut off more of ISIS escape routes to Syria

21 hrs ago

Iraqi paramilitary units captured the northern province of Hatra on Thursday, cutting off several desert tracks used by Islamic State to move between Iraq and Syria, the military. The operations in Hatra are carried out by Popular Mobilisation, a coalition of mostly Iranian-trained militias of Shi'ite volunteers formed in 2014 after Islamic State, a hardline Sunni group, overran a third of Iraq.

Chicago, IL

