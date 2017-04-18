Iraqi officials: 26 hostages, includi...

Iraqi officials: 26 hostages, including Qatari royals, free

14 hrs ago

Twenty-six hostages, including members of Qatar's ruling family, were released on Friday after 16 months in captivity in Iraq, two Iraqi officials said, in what had become one of the region's most complex hostage negotiations. The two -- a government and a security official -- told The Associated Press the hostages were released into the custody of the Iraqi Interior Ministry.

