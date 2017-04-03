Iraqi man loses 14 relatives in Mosul strike
He first found the body of his nephew. Then as rescue workers pulled more and more bodies out of the pile of concrete that was once his sister's home in western Mosul, it was too much for Mahmoud Salem Ismail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher...
|1 hr
|Advents
|1
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|5 hr
|anonymous
|5
|Kushner arrives in Iraq with Joint Chiefs chair...
|13 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|2
|Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15)
|19 hr
|Masquerade
|3
|Drexel professor causes stir with tweet, again
|Sun
|Guido
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 29
|Just Slim
|276,628
|U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08)
|Mar 21
|AceHigh777
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC