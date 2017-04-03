Iraqi helicopter downed in fight to r...

Iraqi helicopter downed in fight to retake Mosul, 2 pilots killed

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant shot down an Iraqi helicopter operating over Mosul on April 6, and killed two pilots, as security forces announced they recaptured another neighborhood in their nearly six-month-old offensive against the jihadist stronghold. The operation to retake west Mosul - which the helicopter was supporting when it was downed - has become a slow, grinding battle that has taken a heavy toll on civilians and pushed more than 200,000 to flee.

Chicago, IL

