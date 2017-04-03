Iraqi city still suffering 5 months after IS was run out

In this Wednesday, March 29, 2017 photo, Bahaa Fransaw, cuts kebab meat, for his food stall, in Hamdaniya, Iraq. Five months on from its capture by Iraqi troops, Hamdaniya -- which lies between Irbil and Mosul -- stands as a near-deserted example of the immense task of reconstruction facing authorities not only in this area but others following the clearing of Islamic State group fighters.

