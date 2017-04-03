Iraqi city still suffering 5 months a...

Iraqi city still suffering 5 months after IS was run out

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

Bahaa Franshaw spikes pieces of meat onto a skewer on a recent day, ready to sell to the passing trade. His potential customers include civilians coming through Hamdaniya from Mosul to escape the fighting there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) 8 hr Wishful Thinking 276,629
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... 22 hr CodeTalker 8
News Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher... Tue Advents 3
News Kushner arrives in Iraq with Joint Chiefs chair... Apr 3 He Named Me Black... 2
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Apr 3 Masquerade 3
News Drexel professor causes stir with tweet, again Apr 2 Guido 1
News U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08) Mar 21 AceHigh777 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,750 • Total comments across all topics: 280,110,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC