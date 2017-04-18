Iraq summons Turkish envoy over Erdogan interview
Iraq's foreign ministry has summoned the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad over an interview in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described an Iraqi paramilitary organization as "terrorist," officials said on April 20. "The foreign ministry has decided to summon the Turkish ambassador in Baghdad to hand him a formal protest note regarding recent remarks by the Turkish president on the Hashed al-Shaabi [Popular Mobilization]," ministry spokesman Ahmad Jamal said in a statement. Erdogan spoke of Hashed al-Shaabi in an interview to the Doha-based Al Jazeera, whose Baghdad office was shut down last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|28
|Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|11
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,629
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr 8
|Simran
|3
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|Apr 7
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
|Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09)
|Apr 7
|Treana Trump
|46
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|Apr 6
|CodeTalker
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC