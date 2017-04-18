Iraq summons Turkish envoy over Erdog...

Iraq summons Turkish envoy over Erdogan interview

15 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Iraq's foreign ministry has summoned the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad over an interview in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described an Iraqi paramilitary organization as "terrorist," officials said on April 20. "The foreign ministry has decided to summon the Turkish ambassador in Baghdad to hand him a formal protest note regarding recent remarks by the Turkish president on the Hashed al-Shaabi [Popular Mobilization]," ministry spokesman Ahmad Jamal said in a statement. Erdogan spoke of Hashed al-Shaabi in an interview to the Doha-based Al Jazeera, whose Baghdad office was shut down last year.

Chicago, IL

