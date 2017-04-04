Iraq Reopens Hot Springs Spa Amid Mosul War Chaos
Some Iraqis in this town get massages in a spa or take muddy baths and relax in the morning sun on the banks of the Tigris. Others beg for food or rise at dawn to queue for water.
