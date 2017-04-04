Iraq Reopens Hot Springs Spa Amid Mos...

Iraq Reopens Hot Springs Spa Amid Mosul War Chaos

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

Some Iraqis in this town get massages in a spa or take muddy baths and relax in the morning sun on the banks of the Tigris. Others beg for food or rise at dawn to queue for water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher... 9 hr Advents 3
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... Tue anonymous 5
News Kushner arrives in Iraq with Joint Chiefs chair... Mon He Named Me Black... 2
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Mon Masquerade 3
News Drexel professor causes stir with tweet, again Apr 2 Guido 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 29 Just Slim 276,628
News U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08) Mar 21 AceHigh777 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,507 • Total comments across all topics: 280,068,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC