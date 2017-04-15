Iraq: Islamic State launches chlorine...

Iraq: Islamic State launches chlorine gas attacks in western Mosul

An Iraqi military officer says Islamic State militants have launched a gas attack in a newly liberated area in western Mosul. The officer with the anti-terrorism forces said Saturday that the attack occurred the night before in the Abar neighborhood, when the Islamic State fired a rocket loaded with chlorine.

