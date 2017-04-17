Iraq Completes Basra Oil Jetty Repairs

Repair work at a Basra oil jetty damaged by a tanker collision last month were completed on Sunday, two officials at state-run South Oil Company told Reuters on Monday. Crude exports from the Basra terminal were not affected by the collision that happened on March 24, when strong winds caused a very large crude carrier to lurch into berth number 1. A one-million-barrel vessel, the Storviken, was anchored at that berth early on Monday, loading a cargo of light crude, said the two South Oil Co.

