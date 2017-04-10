Inside Syriaa s multiple fighting factions
In the tense days after U.S. airstrikes on the regime of Syrian President Bashar al Assad, Russia's ally, the U.S. and Russia have traded accusations about siding with terrorists. "Russia has really aligned itself with the Assad regime, the Iranians and Hezbollah," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters in Italy before his Moscow trip.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Grieving prostitutes
|11
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,630
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr 8
|Simran
|3
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|Apr 7
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
|Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09)
|Apr 7
|Treana Trump
|46
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|Apr 6
|CodeTalker
|8
|Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher...
|Apr 4
|Advents
|3
