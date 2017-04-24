Inherent Resolve Strikes Continue Against ISIS Terrorists in Syria, Iraq
U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 28 strikes consisting of 53 engagements, U.S. Central Command continues to work with partner nations to conduct targeted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria as part of the comprehensive strategy to degrade and defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS. -- Near Dayr Az Zawr, five strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed two ISIS wellheads, an ISIS fuel truck, an ISIS oil tank and a crane.
