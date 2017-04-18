Hunting party held hostage in Iraq si...

Hunting party held hostage in Iraq since 2015 freed

17 hrs ago

Twenty-six Qataris, including members of the Gulf state's ruling royal family and two Saudis, were freed on Friday after being kidnapped and held in Iraq for nearly a year and a half, Qatari officials said. Qatar-based Al Jazeera television showed Qatar's Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani greeting the men with hugs as they arrived in Doha on Friday on a private jet from Baghdad.

Chicago, IL

