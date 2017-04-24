For some Mosul men, escape leads straight to the interrogator

The Iraqi intelligence officer kept barking the same question at the 46-year-old man who was looking nervously at his hands after having escaped Mosul: "Why do you still have a beard?" Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes are seen as they wait for a transfer to eastern Mosul, after their arrival at Hammam al-Alil camp checkpoint south of Mosul, Iraq April 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.