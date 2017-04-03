For an Iraqi man, strike meant loss of sister and her family
In this April 2, 2017 photo, Mahmoud Salem Ismail prays at his house in east Mosul, Iraq. He first found the body of his nephew, then as rescue workers pulled more and more bodies out of the pile of concrete that was once his sister's home in western Mosul, it was too much for Mahmoud Salem Ismail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|4 hr
|davy
|4
|Kushner arrives in Iraq with Joint Chiefs chair...
|7 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|2
|Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15)
|13 hr
|Masquerade
|3
|Drexel professor causes stir with tweet, again
|Sun
|Guido
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 29
|Just Slim
|276,628
|U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08)
|Mar 21
|AceHigh777
|66
|How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC