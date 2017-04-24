Five Iraqi Peshmerga fighters killed by mistake in raid on PKK: Kurdish sources

Five Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga fighters were killed by mistake in a Turkish air raid on a nearby position of the Kurdish Workers Party militants on Tuesday in northern Iraq, Kurdish sources said. MOSUL, Iraq, Iraqi forces are using siege and stealth tactics to drive Islamic State militants out of Mosul's Old City, a Iraqi general said, as his forces sought to minimize casualties among hundreds of thousands of people trapped in the cramped, historic neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.