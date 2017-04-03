First Palm Sunday since IS in Iraq's main Christian town3 min ago

First Palm Sunday since IS in Iraq's ...

First Palm Sunday since IS in Iraq's main Christian town

India.com

Members of Iraq's Christian minority celebrated Palm Sunday in the country's main Christian town of Qaraqosh for the first time since it was retaken from the Islamic State group. Hundreds of faithful gathered inside the town's burnt out Immaculate Conception church for mass before starting the traditional Palm Sunday march, a procession during which palms are carried to commemorate Jesus's entry to Jerusalem.

