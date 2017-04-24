Envoy says Iran backs Iraq until ultimate victory
The newly appointed Iranian ambassador to Iraq has said Tehran will continue to back the Iraqi government in the fight against terrorism until "ultimate victory" is achieved. "Iran will continue its support for the Iraqi government, army, and al-Hashd al-Shaabi until ultimate victory is achieved," Iraj Masjedi said on Saturday, Tasnim news agency reported.
