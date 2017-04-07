Doctor and Firefighter head to Mosul, Iraq
Doctor Chris Hammond who works at Los Alamos medical center and Tylerr Jones who is a firefighter, EMT and registered er-nurse in Los Alamos are going to Mosul, Iraq. Chris Hammond and Tylerr Jones wanted help others and when they were asked if they were willing to do this they agreed.
