Daesh car-bomb attack kills 16 in W. Mosul: Iraqi army

At least 16 people were killed in a Tuesday car-bomb attack carried out by the Daesh terrorist group in western Mosul, Anadolu reported. Army Captain Khader al-Asadi told Anadolu Agency that a Daesh suicide bomber had attacked anti-terrorism units stationed in western Mosul's Al-Thawra district.

