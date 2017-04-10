Clinic outside Mosul treats those with gravest injuries

In this March 23, 2017 photo, American medical volunteers attend to a civilian casualty of the battle to retake Mosul from Islamic State militants, at the the Samaritan's Purse field hospital, in Bartella, Iraq. Situated on the outskirts of Mosul, the state-of-the-art field clinic was set up last December by Samaritan's Purse, a Christian aid organization based in Boone, North Carolina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.