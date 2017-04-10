Clinic outside Mosul treats those with gravest injuries
In this March 23, 2017 photo, American medical volunteers attend to a civilian casualty of the battle to retake Mosul from Islamic State militants, at the the Samaritan's Purse field hospital, in Bartella, Iraq. Situated on the outskirts of Mosul, the state-of-the-art field clinic was set up last December by Samaritan's Purse, a Christian aid organization based in Boone, North Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|11
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,630
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr 8
|Simran
|3
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|Apr 7
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
|Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09)
|Apr 7
|Treana Trump
|46
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|Apr 6
|CodeTalker
|8
|Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher...
|Apr 4
|Advents
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC