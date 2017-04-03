Civilian Deaths In Mosul Lead U.S. an...

Civilian Deaths In Mosul Lead U.S. and Iraqi Forces To Change Tactics Against ISIS

Read more: WGBH

The U.S. and Iraq are changing tactics in the fierce battle against ISIS for the Iraqi city of Mosul, NPR News has learned. The Iraqi commander coordinating the battle tells NPR the Iraqi military will slow an offensive pushing into the crowded old district of the city to try to minimize civilian casualties.

Chicago, IL

