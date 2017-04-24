Car bomb attack kills four in Baghdad: spokesman14 min ago

Car bomb attack kills four in Baghdad...

Car bomb attack kills four in Baghdad

6 hrs ago Read more: India.com

A suicide car bomb attack on a traffic police compound in central Baghdad killed at least four people and wounded six, security and medical sources have said. The blast took place in Karrada, a neighbourhood of the Iraqi capital that has been repeatedly targeted in recent years.

