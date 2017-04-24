Brookfield veteran to discuss book on serving in Iraq War
Retired Marine Lt. Col. Michael Zacchea will discuss his latest book at the Brookfield Museum and Historical Society on May 1. Zacchea, a Brookfield resident, recently published "The Ragged Edge: A U.S. Marine's Account of Leading the Iraqi Army Fifth Battalion."
