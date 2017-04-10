Bookstore on wheels turns heads in Ba...

Bookstore on wheels turns heads in Baghdad

In this Sunday, April 16, 2017 photo, Ali al-Moussawi, the owner of a mobile library truck, arranges his books on a street in Baghdad, Iraq. The mobile bookstore is the latest in a series of efforts by the 25-year-old to share his passion for reading and revive a love for books in Baghdad, which was once the literary capital of the Muslim world but is now better known for bombs than poems.

