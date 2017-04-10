Bombardment in Iraq's Mosul takes heavy toll on civilians

TXZ135-142>148-156>162-174-175-110900- /O.CON.KFWD.FF.A.0002.000000T0000Z-170411T1200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Henderson-Mills-Hamilton-Bosque-Hill-Navarro-Freestone-Anderson- Lampasas-Coryell-Bell-McLennan-Falls-Limestone-Leon-Milam- Robertson- Including the cities of Athens, Gun Barrel City, Goldthwaite, Hamilton, Hico, Clifton, Meridian, Valley Mills, Hillsboro, Corsicana, Teague, Fairfield, Wortham, Palestine, Lampasas, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Killeen, Temple, Fort Hood, Waco, Marlin, Mexia, Groesbeck, Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, Oakwood, Cameron, Rockdale, Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 640 PM CDT Mon Apr 10 2017 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Texas, northeast Texas, and south central Texas, including the following areas, in north central ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.