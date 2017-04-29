Blast kills U.S. service member in Ir...

Blast kills U.S. service member in Iraq, Pentagon says

Saturday's incident marks the second American military fatality since the start of the Mosul operation against the Islamic State group more than six months ago. The Pentagon has acknowledged more than 100 U.S. special operations forces are operating with Iraqi units, with hundreds more playing a support role in staging bases farther from the front lines.

