Baghdad says US pledges continued support for Iraq's war against ISIS

US Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday assured Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi of continued US support to defeat Islamic State, the Iraqi government said in a statement. The two discussed the situation in Syria and the war on Islamic State in a phone call from Pence following Friday's US strikes on a Syrian airbase to punish a chemical attack that killed scores of civilians this week in an area held by the opposition to Syrian President Bashar Assad.

