Baghdad says US pledges continued support for Iraq's war against ISIS
US Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday assured Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi of continued US support to defeat Islamic State, the Iraqi government said in a statement. The two discussed the situation in Syria and the war on Islamic State in a phone call from Pence following Friday's US strikes on a Syrian airbase to punish a chemical attack that killed scores of civilians this week in an area held by the opposition to Syrian President Bashar Assad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|7 hr
|Just Slim
|276,630
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|9 hr
|Simran
|3
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|Fri
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
|Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09)
|Fri
|Treana Trump
|46
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|Apr 6
|CodeTalker
|8
|Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher...
|Apr 4
|Advents
|3
|Kushner arrives in Iraq with Joint Chiefs chair...
|Apr 3
|He Named Me Black...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC