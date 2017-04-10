Airwars: Dozens of Iraqi Civilians Re...

Airwars: Dozens of Iraqi Civilians Reportedly Killed in Airstrikes Last Week

15 hrs ago Read more: Democracy Now

The journalistic monitoring group Airwars says dozens of Iraqi civilians were reportedly killed last week in airstrikes carried out by the U.S.-led coalition or the U.S.-backed Iraqi Air Force. Much of the bombing occurred in Mosul's Yarmouk neighborhood.

Chicago, IL

