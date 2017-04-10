Airwars: Dozens of Iraqi Civilians Reportedly Killed in Airstrikes Last Week
The journalistic monitoring group Airwars says dozens of Iraqi civilians were reportedly killed last week in airstrikes carried out by the U.S.-led coalition or the U.S.-backed Iraqi Air Force. Much of the bombing occurred in Mosul's Yarmouk neighborhood.
