Airwars: Airstrikes Reportedly Kill 12-24 Civilians in Mosul, Iraq
The journalistic monitoring group Airwars says airstrikes launched by either the U.S.-led coalition or the U.S.-backed Iraqi Air Force reportedly killed between one and two dozen civilians on Tuesday in the Old City of Mosul.
