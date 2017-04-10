After ISIS, the U.S. Military Could H...

After ISIS, the U.S. Military Could Help Keep Iraq Stable

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has called on the U.S. to deepen cooperation with Baghdad under the 2008 U.S.-Iraqi Strategic Framework Agreement. That makes sense.

Chicago, IL

