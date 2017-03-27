Accident or Assassination? Rumors swi...

Accident or Assassination? Rumors swirl after death of Iraqi journalist

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

The strange circumstances surrounding the death of a controversial Iraqi journalist has sparked reports and rumours that she was assassinated in a politically-motivated retaliatory attack. Reham al-Abed died on 15 March when her Baghdad flat caught fire in an apparent electrical blaze, according to authorities, but many believe she was silenced for her anti-government reporting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 29 Just Slim 276,628
News U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08) Mar 21 AceHigh777 66
News How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ... Mar 18 lambert 1
News Australia could rebuild broken Mosul after Isla... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck' Mar 16 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,753 • Total comments across all topics: 279,979,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC