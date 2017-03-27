Accident or Assassination? Rumors swirl after death of Iraqi journalist
The strange circumstances surrounding the death of a controversial Iraqi journalist has sparked reports and rumours that she was assassinated in a politically-motivated retaliatory attack. Reham al-Abed died on 15 March when her Baghdad flat caught fire in an apparent electrical blaze, according to authorities, but many believe she was silenced for her anti-government reporting.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 29
|Just Slim
|276,628
|U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08)
|Mar 21
|AceHigh777
|66
|How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
|What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
|A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ...
|Mar 18
|lambert
|1
|Australia could rebuild broken Mosul after Isla...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck'
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
