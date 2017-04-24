6 police officers killed in Iraq car ...

6 police officers killed in Iraq car bomb attack

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector At least 6 security officials were killed and five others injured Friday in a suicide car bomb attack in Baghdad, police told Anadolu Agency. The vehicle was detonated near a car park in the Karrada neighborhood, according to Lieutenant Yasir Basim al-Tai from Baghdad Security Directorate.



