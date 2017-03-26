With 200+ Iraqi Civilians Feared Dead...

With 200+ Iraqi Civilians Feared Dead, Carnage Surging Under Trump

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Common Dreams

Men load the bodies of people recovered from the rubble of a house in western Mosul. More than 200 are feared dead after what appears to be a U.S. bombing raid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08) Mar 21 AceHigh777 66
News How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ... Mar 18 lambert 1
News Australia could rebuild broken Mosul after Isla... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 16 Texxy 276,627
News US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck' Mar 16 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,965 • Total comments across all topics: 279,845,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC