We will find and we will kill you, would-be Islamic State fighters are warned
Britain's top commander in Iraq and Syria has warned foreign fighters travelling to join Islamic State in the region: "We will target you, we will find you, and we will kill you." Major General Rupert Jones said it did not matter where people came from, as they would all be treated the same.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stourbridgenews.co.uk.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08)
|6 hr
|AceHigh777
|66
|How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
|What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
|A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ...
|Mar 18
|lambert
|1
|Australia could rebuild broken Mosul after Isla...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|276,627
|US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck'
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC