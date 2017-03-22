US tells allies to do more amid new o...

US tells allies to do more amid new offensive against IS

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks at the Meeting of the Ministers of the Global Coalition on the Defeat of ISIS, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at the State Department in Washington. Top officials from the 68-nation coalition fighting the Islamic State group are looking to increase pressure on the group as U.S.-backed forces move closer to retaking Mosul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08) Tue AceHigh777 66
News How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ... Mar 18 lambert 1
News Australia could rebuild broken Mosul after Isla... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 16 Texxy 276,627
News US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck' Mar 16 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,145 • Total comments across all topics: 279,757,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC