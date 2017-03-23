US reviewing airstrikes in Iraq and Syria that may have killed 100s of civilians

In light of the recent fire damage that destroyed many homes and buildings at Lake McConaughy, several bands have come together to perform at the Fight the ... -- Officer Matias Ferreira is celebrating a dream come true. After 29 weeks of training, the 28-year-old resident of Wantagh, New York, graduated Friday from t... -- The U.S. military is reviewing whether three airstrikes in Syria and Iraq over the past week were responsible for the reported deaths of more than 200 civilia... Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 10.8 million head on March 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.