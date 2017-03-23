US military investigating if airstrikes caused nearly 300 civilian deaths
The US military is investigating whether it was responsible for the deaths of nearly 300 Syrian and Iraqi civilians in three different sets of airstrikes this month. Civilian casualties have been alleged in all three instances, but each situation is different and complex, a US defense official said.
