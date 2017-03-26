US-led strike caused civilian deaths ...

US-led strike caused civilian deaths in Mosul, Iraqi official says

A coalition airstrike on an ISIS truck laden with explosives led to the deaths of dozens of civilians in Mosul, a senior Iraqi officer said Sunday. The US-led coalition has acknowledged hitting a vehicle carrying explosives in the March 17 strike - though US officials have not confirmed the Iraqi military's account of exactly what happened.

Chicago, IL

