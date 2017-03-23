US Acknowledges Its Forces Were Behinda

An airstrike targeting Islamic State militants in the Iraqi city of Mosul that witnesses say killed at least 100 people was in fact launched by the U.S. military, American officials said Saturday. In the days following the March 17 airstrike, U.S. officials had said they were unsure whether American forces were behind the attack.

