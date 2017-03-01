Undaunted by close calls, Iraqi soldi...

Undaunted by close calls, Iraqi soldier returns (again) to battle ISIS

Mohamed Selman Methboub, who was badly injured in a 2014 ISIS ambush, is part of the force pushing to liberate Mosul. The Army has been rebuilt from three years ago, when much of it disintegrated before an ISIS offensive.

Chicago, IL

