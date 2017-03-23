UN warns that destroying cultural her...

UN warns that destroying cultural heritage may be war crime

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Friday condemning the unlawful destruction of cultural heritage and warning the Islamic State extremist group, al-Qaida and other combatants that such attacks may constitute war crimes. The resolution approved by the U.N.'s most powerful body expands previous measures which were limited to the illicit trafficking in looted cultural items to fund terrorism, and focused on Iraq and Syria where Islamic State extremists have destroyed ancient sites including Palmyra.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08) Mar 21 AceHigh777 66
News How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ... Mar 18 lambert 1
News Australia could rebuild broken Mosul after Isla... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 16 Texxy 276,627
News US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck' Mar 16 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,700 • Total comments across all topics: 279,800,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC