UN warns that destroying cultural heritage may be war crime
The U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Friday condemning the unlawful destruction of cultural heritage and warning the Islamic State extremist group, al-Qaida and other combatants that such attacks may constitute war crimes. The resolution approved by the U.N.'s most powerful body expands previous measures which were limited to the illicit trafficking in looted cultural items to fund terrorism, and focused on Iraq and Syria where Islamic State extremists have destroyed ancient sites including Palmyra.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08)
|Mar 21
|AceHigh777
|66
|How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
|What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
|A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ...
|Mar 18
|lambert
|1
|Australia could rebuild broken Mosul after Isla...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|276,627
|US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck'
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC